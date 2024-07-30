Jazz concert at 1pm every day 2nd to 26th August £10, Novotel, Lauriston Place (venue 188).Ian Millar - saxophone Dominic Spencer - pianoHave lunch, or just listen!Good food. Good music. Good atmosphere.

Ian and Dominic have been performing together for a number of years playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions. Their style of jazz concentrates on developing melodic ideas within the framework of the melody of a tune, whilst maintaining the concept and groove behind it. The result is a very accessible melodic style which allows them to explore, improvise and develop ideas without losing the essence of each piece of music, and to interact together in as creative a way as possible.

They have had enormous success over many years during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with their very successful show “Jazz at Lunchtime”. Thousands of people have come to see them perform, with many sell-out shows. A number of visitors to the Edinburgh Fringe from all over the world have returned year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, the duo has regularly and extensively toured throughout the UK. They have embarked on many rural tours under their “Jazz in the Village” series, playing in hundreds of halls, often bringing jazz for the first time to remote communities, performing in intimate settings to appreciative audiences. The beautiful Scottish scenery that they have seen on their travels has inspired the writing of many pieces of music by Ian.

Ian Millar & Dominic Spencer

Ian and Dom have also performed in a number of festivals including:

Edinburgh Jazz Festival

Glasgow Jazz Festival

Fife Jazz Festival

Callander Jazz Festival

Borders Jazz Festival

Bath Fringe Festival

Buxton Fringe Festival

They have also performed in Arts Centres and small theatres throughout the country, such as: Kirkcudbright Arts Centre; East Kilbride Arts Centre; Aberdeen Art Gallery (Cowdray Hall); The Loft, Winchester; Knock Castle, Crieff; The Firestation Arts Centre, Windsor; Norden Farm Arts Centre, Maidenhead; The Lot Arts Centre, Edinburgh; Harbour Arts Centre, Irvine; The Old Well Theatre, Moffat; Lockerbie Little Theatre; Dibble Tree Theatre, Carnoustie; The City Theatre, Durham; Mission Theatre, Bath; The Doghouse Jazz Club, Ramsbottom; Henry’s Jazz Cellar, Edinburgh; Links Hotel Jazz Club, Montrose; Swallow Theatre, Newton Stewart; National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh; The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen; Bearsden Town Hall and The Music Village, Brussels.

“...he really used the vast range of the tenor, always with gentle lyricism”

“...really excellent Millar originals...”

"Beautiful soaring magic! I was blown away by your show, just breath-taking!”

"What a lovely and exhilarating performance! Enjoyed the interaction between the two of you, and the obvious love you have for what you do.”

"...expect warm, intelligent, reflective, human music...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ian Millar’s own composition Morning Dew opened the performance, its lovely sinuous melody ranging freely from the heights to the depths of the tenor sax voice.”