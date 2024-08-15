It's the economy stupid! Fringe play reveals humanity behind economics

Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells reveal how the economy wins elections, and why it's so blooming complicated! Developed by internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, It's the Economy, Stupid! is a bold new show from the Fringe First winning creators of Labels and Fanboy.

Based on a true story of a family caught up in the 90s recession, It's the Economy, Stupid! reveals the humanity behind economics. Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells embark on a quest to uncover how the economy wins elections, and why the force that dominates our lives is so bloody complicated!

Armed with bags, boxes and an old board game, Joe and Dylan calculate how their lives have been shaped by the economies they grew up in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed with and directed by internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, and produced by Worklight Theatre, It's the Economy, Stupid! is a bold new play from the Fringe First winning creators of Labels and Fanboy. It's been sold-out almost every day during its Fringe run, so it's well worth booking in advance!

It's the Economy, Stupid! by the Fringe First winning creators of Labels, plays until August 26

★★★★ "Smart, sharp writing...deftly blends the personal with the political." Natasha Tripney, The Stage

★★★★ "This Show achieves the impossible" Playbill

★★★★ "Promises to leave you both entertained and enlightened" Theatre Weekly

★★★★ "Informative, poingant, very funny, expertly and charmingly delivered. Catch it while you can" Broadway Baby

It's the Economy, Stupid uses stage magic and projection mapping to tell the story

★★★★ "insightful, informative and impactful" Edfringe Review

★★★★ "To say I'd recommend it is an understatement!" DarkChat

★★★★ 1/2 "intelligent, moving and compelling" Arts Hub

★★★★ British Theatre Guide