It's the economy stupid! Fringe play reveals humanity behind economics
Based on a true story of a family caught up in the 90s recession, It's the Economy, Stupid! reveals the humanity behind economics. Joe Sellman-Leava and Dylan Howells embark on a quest to uncover how the economy wins elections, and why the force that dominates our lives is so bloody complicated!
Armed with bags, boxes and an old board game, Joe and Dylan calculate how their lives have been shaped by the economies they grew up in.
Developed with and directed by internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, and produced by Worklight Theatre, It's the Economy, Stupid! is a bold new play from the Fringe First winning creators of Labels and Fanboy. It's been sold-out almost every day during its Fringe run, so it's well worth booking in advance!
★★★★ "Smart, sharp writing...deftly blends the personal with the political." Natasha Tripney, The Stage
★★★★ "This Show achieves the impossible" Playbill
★★★★ "Promises to leave you both entertained and enlightened" Theatre Weekly
★★★★ "Informative, poingant, very funny, expertly and charmingly delivered. Catch it while you can" Broadway Baby
★★★★ "insightful, informative and impactful" Edfringe Review
★★★★ "To say I'd recommend it is an understatement!" DarkChat
★★★★ 1/2 "intelligent, moving and compelling" Arts Hub
★★★★ British Theatre Guide
★★★★★ The Real Chrisparkle
