International hit DJ & Hostess Monski Mouse returns to Edinburgh Fringe at Assembly

Monski Mouse’s Baby Disco Dance Hall, and Monski Mouse’s Baby Cabaret returns to the Edinburgh Fringe at Assembly again this year, and opening weekend is already sold out. After a year of touring taking in Australian cities and her Shanghai debut, Monski Mouse is excited to get back to the cobblestones and meadows of the Scottish Capital.

To dance or to sing, or maybe do both?

This Edinburgh Fringe season, Monski Mouse is back with her early years shows that give audiences the chance to do just that, as they throw shapes at Baby Disco Dance Hall or 'sing out Louise' at Baby Cabaret.

Monski Mouse has been making beautiful, bonkers, inclusive, interactive music shows for early years audiences for the last 12 years on the international festival circuit and is still going strong.

Monski Mouse

“I love what I do, and I don't take for granted that it is an absolute privilege to be giving a child their first ever festival experience. It is a true honour and I am very grateful to audiences for trusting me to bring them some deliciously silly and inspired musical fun.” says Monski Mouse.

First launched in 2012, Monski Mouse’s Baby Disco Dance Hall is a show where gran, uncle, mum, dad, babies, tots, pre-schoolers and early primary humans, can dance, party and play, to classic tracks, crazy tunes, and thumping nursery rhymes. This international festival hit entices audiences to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in full disco-dancing-role-play.

Launched in 2018, Monski Mouse’s Baby Cabaret, plays to the same extended family audience as the Disco, but instead of dancing we are invited to warm up those vocal chords in a sing-a-long cabaret like no other. With a talented ensemble cast from the world of music and comedy circuit, Monski Mouse takes us on a live music journey exploring all the important themes: transport, wiggly worms, elephants, teapots and the existential ways of the toddler. Expect gorgeous vocals, quirky puppetry, and comedy surprises.

The perfect family day out for local Edinburgh families and visitors to the Capital with young children, Monski Mouses' shows are playing assembly Fedtibal George Square Gardens, amidst its food stalls and family friendly green. Baby Disco and Baby Cabaret are the MUST-SEE shows for young families at the Festival.

Monski Mouse’s Baby Disco Dance Hall has won critical praise around the world, described as: "the best dance party with your under 5 year old that you’ve ever had” declared Edinburgh Families Magazine. The South London Press stated: “its not often you see a load of grown men get down on the floor and meow, but this this was no ordinary gig”, and Primary Times shared, “In minutes, there wasn't a mummy, daddy, baby, toddler or child in the house that wasn't busting some moves... We had a (glitter)ball’. And her more recent creation, Baby Cabaret has been described as having “moments of utter beauty” in the five star review by Edinburgh Festivals Magazine and has been enthusiastically tweeted about by comedy stars, Al Murray, Richard Herring and Rachel Parris.