Helen Bauer is returning to the Edinburgh Fringe for her 4th hour, ahead of her UK tour, and is learning to love herself (even when it’s horribly difficult).

Helen Bauer has been spending some time with herself lately. Or more specifically - with Little Helen, her inner child. After a gentle nudge from her therapist (okay, more of a firm suggestion), Helen is reconnecting with the tiny version of herself, full of all her childhood hopes and dreams. The result? Bauer’s most personal and vulnerable show to date: Bless Her.

This is a show about learning to love yourself - especially when that feels next to impossible. With Bless Her, Bauer opens the door to the serious stuff she’s spent most of her career avoiding. Behind her famously tall, German-engineered walls, Helen is confronting the messy reality of what it means to be human. “This show terrifies me,” Bauer admits. “Finding my compassionate voice is... very much a work in progress.” This is Helen’s reminder to you (and herself) that it’s okay not to have it all figured out, so come laugh, squirm, and maybe even feel seen in the chaos of Bless Her.

On accompanying Helen Bauer on her fourth show, Bless Her, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on tour in the UK and Ireland, Little Helen says: “Big Helen needs to stop telling everyone my secrets.”

Already a force in UK comedy, co-host of the cult hit podcast Trusty Hogs (alongside Catherin Bohart), she’s written and toured three acclaimed solo shows across the UK, Europe, and Australia. Her TV credits include Live at the Apollo (BBC), Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC), and Extraordinary (Disney+). Helen also wrote and starred in the BBC Three short film Small Doses.

Helen Bauer: Bless Her from 28-24th August (No Monday performances, and no performance on July 12th), at 3.20pm in Monkey Barrel - MB1