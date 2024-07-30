Go on a wild goose chase this #EdFringe: Join the flock with interactive children’s musical, ‘Goose’
Laura Wall’s adorable illustrations are brought to life live on stage for children under five by writer & director James Worthington. Jump in muddy puddles, play Duck, Duck Goose and go on a wild goose chase in this interactive production. Full of audience participation and unforgettable original songs by Liz Carney-Marsh, ‘Goose’ offers an immersive theatre experience welcoming the whole family to join the fun!
‘Goose’ is the perfect introduction to the magic of live theatre
"Now more than ever it is vitally important to introduce children to theatre from a young age,” comments James Worthington, Artistic Director of TaleGate Theatre. “What better way to do that than with these loveable characters created by Laura Wall. Families will already be familiar with the books which helps the confidence of young people when they enter the space. Children (and their grown ups) will be able to play, jump, sing and interact with this show at their own level. Everything in this musical is designed for the under fives. Durable, playable and fun!"
Audience Feedback on Social Media
“It was such a sweet and fun show. Loved the engagement with the children.”
“Beautifully creative…100% recommend!”
“As soon as the show started, we were all captivated.”
About TaleGate Theatre
TaleGate Theatre have been entertaining family audiences up and down the UK since 2009. Other TaleGate musical adaptations include ‘The Giant’s Loo Roll’ and the festive musical ‘Father Christmas Needs a Wee!’, which has seen success in a sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a sell out UK Tour (including London’s West End).
Listing Information
Friday August 2 - Saturday August 10.
Venue 9: theSpace @ Niddry Street
9.55am (45 minutes long)
https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/goose
Comments
