Following a sell-out run of “A Chorus Line” in 2023, EUSOG returns with the Tony Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” brings together six quirky adolescents for a spelling competition, oversee by three equally eccentric adults, the young contestants challenging (and sometimes made-up) words. Amidst the spelling chaos, they share hilarious and touching stories from their personal lives, providing a candid glimpse into the warmness and stresses of adolescence. This show is guaranteed to leave you laughing, crying, and wondering if “hasenpfeffer” is even a real word.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2005, this musical comedy, with music and lyrics by William Finn and direction by James Lapine, won two Tony Awards, including Best Book. This August, Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group (EUSOG) presents a fresh and vibrant production, inviting guest spellers to participate in the on-stage spelling bee. This interactive element ensures that each performance remains dynamic and unpredictable, keeping the show fresh and exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1961, EUSOG is one of the UK’s premier student theatre organisations, renowned for delivering high-quality performances. Since their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 1993, they’ve consistently produced standout shows. Their 2023 production of “A Chorus Line” was a resounding success, earning glowing five-star reviews.

"The 25th Auunal Putnam County Spelling Bee" presented by The Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group

EUSOG has been lauded for their exceptional talent and ambitious productions. A Young(ish) Perspective noted, “you’d struggle to really find anything worth criticising apart from maybe the lack of more shows!” The Quinntessential Review (the QR) remarked on the group's ambition and talent, and Broadway Baby was particularly impressed by their recent production, saying, "At times I almost thought I was watching a professional West End or Broadway production."