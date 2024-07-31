Funny Guy: a dark new comedy with an illuminating twist
As Dan (Jud Meyers) and Emma (Karen Genaro Dosanjh) engage with Bill (Jesse R. Tendler) and Margie (Clara Francesca) in a tragi-comedy spiked with ambition, lust and betrayal, a glowering neon giant storms into view and harshly illuminates their innermost desires and motivations. The towering marionette challenges the two couples to confront reality as they try to unpick the tangled chaos of their lives, before turning its searing neon light onto the audience.
Set in contemporary New York and written by multi-media artist Patrick Nash, Funny Guy introduces a unique element to the Fringe - a larger-than-life neon marionette. Nash, whose neon sculptures and marionettes have wowed art shows in New York and London, is excited to bring this innovative show to Edinburgh. He says: “This is the first Fringe show to feature a glass-tube neon character and since the technology is fast disappearing, it might be the last. It’s also poignant that we will perform at the Royal Society of Edinburgh where the Scotsman who discovered neon, Sir William Ramsay, was once a fellow."
Funny Guy offers audiences a unique, immersive experience that sits at the intersection of drama and innovation. It challenges perceptions and ignites introspection.
