Funny Guy: a dark new comedy with an illuminating twist

Funny Guy explores the fragile underpinnings of love, friendship, and ambition in the lives of two thirty-something couples attempting to survive challenging times in New York City. New for Fringe 2024, the show brings together drama, puppetry, and traditional neon technology to shine light into dark corners.

As Dan (Jud Meyers) and Emma (Karen Genaro Dosanjh) engage with Bill (Jesse R. Tendler) and Margie (Clara Francesca) in a tragi-comedy spiked with ambition, lust and betrayal, a glowering neon giant storms into view and harshly illuminates their innermost desires and motivations. The towering marionette challenges the two couples to confront reality as they try to unpick the tangled chaos of their lives, before turning its searing neon light onto the audience.

Set in contemporary New York and written by multi-media artist Patrick Nash, Funny Guy introduces a unique element to the Fringe - a larger-than-life neon marionette. Nash, whose neon sculptures and marionettes have wowed art shows in New York and London, is excited to bring this innovative show to Edinburgh. He says: “This is the first Fringe show to feature a glass-tube neon character and since the technology is fast disappearing, it might be the last. It’s also poignant that we will perform at the Royal Society of Edinburgh where the Scotsman who discovered neon, Sir William Ramsay, was once a fellow."

