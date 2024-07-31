Free Five Star Royal Mile Tours
. The guides are locals and have been trained and assessed. the tours last approximately 90 Minutes and set off from the City Chambers (Venue199).
The guides, who have great pride in what they do, will take small groups of about 10 visitors on a walk down the historic Royal Mile.
We have consitently received Five Stars for our tours and have received the Travellers' Choice award in the last few years.
There are many stories to be told about the buidings and characters who have left us such a rich heritage to pass on to our visitors.
Some Edinburgh locals who come are amazed by what they didn't know about their city.
