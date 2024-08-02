Festival exhibition opens at Edinburgh art gallery
Alongside Jennifer’s work, the exhibition will include paintings by John Kingsley RSW PAI, Patsy McArthur, Alison Dickson, Nael Hanna, Jenny Martin RSW and Gordon Wilson.
Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 40 new paintings for this year’s August exhibition, from Jennifer Irvine’s sun-soaked south of France scenes to John Kingsley’s large scale abstracts, still life from Alison Dickson and Gordon Wilson’s much loved ‘Biddy’ paintings. The full exhibition can be viewed online and a virtual exhibition will be available for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh this year.
Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said, “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Festival Exhibition - it’s an opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy paintings from some of Scotland’s best contemporary artists, and the work included this year spans a variety of subject matter and styles so there’s something for everyone. We’re just a short stroll from the bustle of the city centre and all are very welcome to join us in the gallery this month”
The exhibition will run in the gallery from Saturday August 3-31, and is open to the public. A virtual exhibition will be available online at morningsidegallery.co.uk where all of the paintings are available to browse or buy.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.