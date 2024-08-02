Festival exhibition opens at Edinburgh art gallery

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of its annual Festival Exhibition, featuring new paintings from a number of notable Scottish artists. Morningside Gallery has released details of the mixed exhibition, which opens on Saturday August 3, with Jennifer Irvine RGI RSW as the featured artist.

Alongside Jennifer’s work, the exhibition will include paintings by John Kingsley RSW PAI, Patsy McArthur, Alison Dickson, Nael Hanna, Jenny Martin RSW and Gordon Wilson.

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 40 new paintings for this year’s August exhibition, from Jennifer Irvine’s sun-soaked south of France scenes to John Kingsley’s large scale abstracts, still life from Alison Dickson and Gordon Wilson’s much loved ‘Biddy’ paintings. The full exhibition can be viewed online and a virtual exhibition will be available for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh this year.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said, “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Festival Exhibition - it’s an opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy paintings from some of Scotland’s best contemporary artists, and the work included this year spans a variety of subject matter and styles so there’s something for everyone. We’re just a short stroll from the bustle of the city centre and all are very welcome to join us in the gallery this month”

