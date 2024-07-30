Elephant in the Room at the Fringe

Babar, king of the elephants and one of the most adored childhood cartoons around the world, is almost 93 years old and is currently having a little problem... a drinking problem. It's not just Babar who's aged, some modern day critics are suggesting that his stories are colonialist. Are they? Come and find out more about Babar, the real and royal elephant in the room.

Elephant in the Room is a comedy show about Babar, king of the elephants and one of the most adored childhood cartoons around the world. Babar is almost 93 years old and is currently having a little problem... a drinking problem. It's not just Babar who's aged, some modern day critics are suggesting that his stories are colonialist. Are they? Come and find out more about Babar, the real and royal elephant in the room. A room joined by two other hilarious guests that you can't miss. Warning: this show may contain traces of peanuts.