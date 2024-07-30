Edinburgh Fringe show - 2018 Launch on Warning
This production is a collaboration between theatre company Siege of Herons and writer Zahra Jassi. This is Zahra’s first writing commission. This production also marks the professional stage debut of the entire cast.
Zahra was inspired to write about the false missile alert after she heard Cynthia Lazaroff’s experience in a podcast, AT THE BRINK. Zahra says, “I was interested in writing something about the human side of the arms race, but when I heard Cynthia’s story, I instantly knew I had to write about Hawaii in 2018. I had a gut reaction to what I was hearing. I was gripped, moved, and in disbelief at her story. I think you can’t help but imagine yourself in that situation. It’s everyone’s worst nightmare”.
Zahra Jassi (she/her) is an award-nominated “actor and writer to keep an eye on” from the East Midlands (The Play’s The Thing UK). Her debut play ‘Honour-Bound’ premiered at VAULT Festival 2023, received 4-stars, was published by Nick Hern Books, and was nominated for the Origins Award for outstanding work in the theatre programme at the festival. Zahra has recently finished the 2024 cohort of Soho Writer’s Lab, is a member of the National Youth Theatre where she is a Creative Leader and a Course Assistant, and is a member of the Almeida Theatre’s Youth Advisory Board.
Siege of Herons theatre company is formed of Loughborough Schools Foundation staff and students and is led by Sally Boon, Sally Bruton, and Becci Kinson who rotate as directors. The company has been taking shows to the Fringe since 2008 and previous productions include the 5-star production of ‘Chatroom’ in 2017 and ‘1518’ in 2023.
Running time: 50 minutes.
Content warnings: Racism, existentialism, discussions of death, discussions of nuclear warfare and its effects.
For tickets and more information please visit: 2018: Launch on Warning | Theatre | Edinburgh Festival Fringe (edfringe.com)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.