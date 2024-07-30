Dru Cripps: Druniversal Credit
As unemployment for youths is on the rise and fringe festivals become increasingly more financially inaccessible, join one artist pushing back against the weight of it all.
Best Before Productions proudly presents -
Dru Cripps: Druniversal Credit Edinburgh Fringe 2024
Hoots @ Potterrow, Wee Yurt
2-12 August, 19:55
Fresh off London's West End, musical clown Dru Cripps is once again unemployed. That's ok, though he was recently crowned winner of the Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest, and he knows his way around Universal Credit.
Building on last year's multiple sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Pickle Bin, Cripps brings together some of his favourite characters for a fresh take on (un)employment, life as an artist, and his old friend: Universal Credit. Dru Cripps is Your Friend with Benefits. Help him find a job by coming to his new show!
Award-winning, "sensational" (★★★★ Time Out), unemployed clown, Dru Cripps, is back after last year's sold-out Edinburgh run. Witness as Cripps plucks hilarity out of thin air in the "most Fringe experience" of your life. Improvised songs. Spontaneous audience musings. A search for meaning, becoming, and maybe even a job. Supported by Arts Council England and Universal Credit.
Dru Cripps is a London based Gaulier Trained Clown, who has performed all over Europe with his improvised clown shenanigans, (France, Barcelona, Netherlands), and has found popularity on the UK festival circuit (Edinburgh Fringe, Kendal Calling, Kaya Festival, Nozstock). Armed with a loop station, Dru's fresh approach to clowning makes every show completely bespoke.
Praise for Dru Cripps:
★★★★★ "Master of comedy" - The Live Review
★★★★★ "Naked beatboxing" - The Review Hub
★★★★ "a talent for audience interaction... immersive and chaotic All That Dazzles
★★★★ "Cripps really stole the show... very funny, organic" The New Current "Unafraid to try the untriable" BBC Shropshire
BBC Comedian Of The Year Nominee 2023
