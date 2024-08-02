A comedy solo show about how Devon tried to be a teen pop star in 2010 and failed. With original songs and music videos, Devon explores how scams, lies, and pedophiles lead to the demise of her music career.

A comedy solo show about how Devon tried to be a teen pop star in 2010 and failed. One teenage girl's dream of being a pop star was shattered by the dark realities of the music industry: scams, lies, and pedophiles.

With her mom as her manager and the love of performing, everything that could go wrong did. Devon takes the audience down memory lane with 20 original songs, characters from her past, her highly produced music videos, and pivotal cringe moments from her past that led to the demise of her music career.

Learn the inner workings of the 2000's teen pop girl music industry and join Devon for the biggest comeback of her career!

Devon Drew: Pop Star

Zoo Playground | Playground 1

August 2 to 25 at 10:45pm

Duration: 55 mins

Ticket prices £13 Full Price £11 Concession

14+ (Guideline)