Comedian Dave Ahdoot brings his vague shade of brown to Gilded Balloon in "Ethnically Ambiguous"
Dave Ahdoot is an actor with one of the most valuable assets in the business: a brown/beige/sorta-dark-ish skin tone that allows him to be cast as any race imaginable. His enigmatic shade of brown has helped him land parts in over 40 TV ads for America’s biggest brands, like Ford and McDonald's.
In this high-energy Fringe debut, Dave presses play on his biggest TV milestones, including his very first speaking part and the one ad he’s still mocked for today. Featuring TV clips, trips into Dave’s brain, and original music videos by Daniel Koren, Ethnically Ambiguous is Dave’s humbling and hilarious journey from "token ethnic guy with no lines" to "token ethnic guy who maybe—just maybe!—was finally hired for his talent.”
Dave has appeared as a frequent guest on The Tonight Show and has performed at over 300 universities across the United States. He wrote and starred in the NBC Digital series Dave and Ethan: Lovemakers, which Vulture hailed as “brutally awkward and hilarious”. He was also a writer on HBO's Emmy-nominated Night of Too Many Stars, hosted by Jon Stewart. He currently is recurring on the TBS/Roku series Chad.
DAVE AHDOOT: ETHNICALY AMBIGUOUS
Time: 8:00 PM
Dates: 31 July - 26 August
Location: Gilded Balloon Patter House - Bothie
