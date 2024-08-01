Dave Ahdoot wanted to be a TV actor. He got what he wanted... with plenty of humiliation along the way.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Ahdoot is an actor with one of the most valuable assets in the business: a brown/beige/sorta-dark-ish skin tone that allows him to be cast as any race imaginable. His enigmatic shade of brown has helped him land parts in over 40 TV ads for America’s biggest brands, like Ford and McDonald's.

In this high-energy Fringe debut, Dave presses play on his biggest TV milestones, including his very first speaking part and the one ad he’s still mocked for today. Featuring TV clips, trips into Dave’s brain, and original music videos by Daniel Koren, Ethnically Ambiguous is Dave’s humbling and hilarious journey from "token ethnic guy with no lines" to "token ethnic guy who maybe—just maybe!—was finally hired for his talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave has appeared as a frequent guest on The Tonight Show and has performed at over 300 universities across the United States. He wrote and starred in the NBC Digital series Dave and Ethan: Lovemakers, which Vulture hailed as “brutally awkward and hilarious”. He was also a writer on HBO's Emmy-nominated Night of Too Many Stars, hosted by Jon Stewart. He currently is recurring on the TBS/Roku series Chad.

Dave Ahdoot in "Ethnically Ambiguous"

DAVE AHDOOT: ETHNICALY AMBIGUOUS

Time: 8:00 PM

Dates: 31 July - 26 August