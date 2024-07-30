Circus, Break! The comedy show about a circus during a safety inspection!

Dive into this amazing, fast paced, comedy set in the break room of a circus company….. during a safety inspection!! See circus performers as you have never seen them before as they interact with one and another and try and stay away from the safety inspector

Circus, Break! The comedy show about a group of circus performers and how they interact with one another when they aren't performing, and how they interact with a safety inspector who starts poking around trying to find out if anyone's been hurt after an accident!

Brand new writing from Jack Lee, starting Graham Elwell, who has recently finished a national tour of "The Bodyguard", Madeleine May Devine, Stacey Haber and Jack Lee.

31 July - 11 August, 12.00pm

