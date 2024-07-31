Choose-Your-Own Pool Noodle Life

A choose-your-own-life adventure. With pool noodles.

We bought a bunch of pool noodles off Temu and we've dressed them all up in little costumes and together we're going to puppeteer the life of one particular pool noodle from start to end. Collectively, you the audience will make every major life decision for our noodle: what partner to choose, what job to take, what journeys to go on, what dreams to follow. It's a choose-your-own-life adventure. But with wobbly foam tubes rather than people. We may need you to hold at least one noodle for the entire duration of the performance. Thanks.