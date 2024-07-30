Cherry
Kelsie came to university happily identifying as a bisexual woman, until everyone around her was actually having sex.
Cherry follows her as she navigates her feelings, her friendships and exploring a different label: asexuality. The show encapsulates the experience of finding your true, queer self and your people when emerging into adulthood - you don’t have to get it right the first time, and there’s always a chance to grow. Cherry challenges the notion of looking at “queer” as a fixed identity, because queer people are often pressured to choose a label and stick with it.
Audience Reviews:
“It's a wonderfully written demonstration of the kind of happiness and acceptance to be found in queer community.”
“Filled with humour, love and a sense of community, this was a wonderfully colourful show that left audiences changed for the better.”
The queer experience can be isolating and scary, but also freeing and colourful. Come and experience the blanket of pure warmth, queer joy and acceptance that Cherry is: 19-24 August, 20:15 at theSpace on the Mile, Space 2.
Comments
