Exploring the queer experience with an asexualcharacter at its helm

Kelsie came to university happily identifying as a bisexual woman, until everyone around her was actually having sex.

Cherry follows her as she navigates her feelings, her friendships and exploring a different label: asexuality. The show encapsulates the experience of finding your true, queer self and your people when emerging into adulthood - you don’t have to get it right the first time, and there’s always a chance to grow. Cherry challenges the notion of looking at “queer” as a fixed identity, because queer people are often pressured to choose a label and stick with it.

“It's a wonderfully written demonstration of the kind of happiness and acceptance to be found in queer community.”

“Filled with humour, love and a sense of community, this was a wonderfully colourful show that left audiences changed for the better.”