Caspar Thomas: The Art of Close-Up Magic, 7pm, daily, Gilded Balloon

Stunning magic. Unbelievable skill. Elegant performance. See the show at 7pm, daily from 31 July to 26 August at the Gilded Balloon, Patter House, 7-8 Chambers St, Edinburgh, EH1 1HR.

Pure close-up magic and sleight of hand, with no stooges, no electronics, no camera tricks! All presented in style by an understated showman. 'You won't see this level of skill anywhere else in the world. He should be charging £100 per ticket' (Jerry Sadowitz). 'Master of sleight of hand... [Caspar] drew the audience in to the point where he had them eating, almost literally, out of his hand' (FringeReview.co.uk).