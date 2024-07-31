Bluffing Your Way In Ballet

By Tim AdamsContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Comment
A witty whizz through the history of ballet…We'll take you beyond the tutu with our irrepressible dancer diva, Alexandra who, in her septuagenarian dotage, will lead us all on a merry dance…

Bluffing Your Way in Ballet pirouettes in a fast-paced and irreverent way as it brings to life the trailblazers who influenced Alexandra's illustrious career and life.

You'll meet Isadora Duncan, Nijinsky, Fonteyn and Nureyev. Love ballet and never heard of them? Don't worry, you'll be in safe hands with Alexandra who’s danced with The Royal Ballet and the English National Ballet. Her mature company will bring to life, in an amusing and innovative fashion, this galaxy of stars and real-life dance experiences.

Related topics:Fashion
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.