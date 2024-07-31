Bluffing Your Way In Ballet
Bluffing Your Way in Ballet pirouettes in a fast-paced and irreverent way as it brings to life the trailblazers who influenced Alexandra's illustrious career and life.
You'll meet Isadora Duncan, Nijinsky, Fonteyn and Nureyev. Love ballet and never heard of them? Don't worry, you'll be in safe hands with Alexandra who’s danced with The Royal Ballet and the English National Ballet. Her mature company will bring to life, in an amusing and innovative fashion, this galaxy of stars and real-life dance experiences.
