Best show nominee Sam Nicoresti returns to the Fringe with 'Baby Doomer'
Sam Nicoresti’s previous Edinburgh Fringe show, Cancel Anti Wokeflake Snow Culture, was picked out by The Guardian and The Week among others before becoming the genre-defying breakout hit special Wokeflake, whose bold routines on the trans experience have blown up online, amassing over 4.5million views on Instagram with celebrities including Sarah Silverman reposting them.
Baby Doomer is a story about breakdown, recovery and the persistence of love. In a time of unprecedented mental health crisis amongst marginalised folx and a growing attitude of doomerism towards the problems of the world, Sam Nicoresti offers a disarmingly relatable deconstruction of the human experience hidden by the labels we place on others and ourselves.
Baby Doomer is also about a comedy night in a care home, a strange proposition in the sperm bank, changing your name and joining a cult…
Sam Nicoresti is a multi-award-winning comedian from Birmingham known for creating cerebrally silly shows informed by absurdism, cinema and music which explore states of consciousness, identity, and cosmic dread.
Sam won Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year in 2021, has had two Fringe shows transfer to London’s Soho Theatre and was nominated for Best Compere at the Chortle Awards 2024. In 2025 their new show Baby Doomer, was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival.
Sam has also been part of projects including The Glang Show, Weirdos Comedy Club and the Panel Prize-winning Iraq: Out & Loud.
Sam lives in North London and is also a film-maker, musician and friend to cats.
https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/sam-nicoresti-baby-doomer