Bellringers
‘What do you want me to say? That the world’s ending? Would that be helpful?’
The mushrooms are encroaching, fish are falling from the sky, and in a bell tower Clement and Aspinall are waiting for lightning to strike. Superstition says that the ringing of church bells can dispel a storm. When it feels like the apocalypse is here, anything is worth a shot.
The Stage Producer of the Year Ellie Keel Productions, and award-winning Atticist, return to ROUNDABOUT with a finalist play from The Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2023.
"A confident debut" (4* The Scotsman)
"An alluring piece" (4* The Times)
Comments
