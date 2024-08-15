Bellringers

Catch critically-acclaimed debut play about being young at the end of the world at Paines Plough's Roundabout @ Summerhall every day (except Tuesdays) at 1:15pm.

‘What do you want me to say? That the world’s ending? Would that be helpful?’

The mushrooms are encroaching, fish are falling from the sky, and in a bell tower Clement and Aspinall are waiting for lightning to strike. Superstition says that the ringing of church bells can dispel a storm. When it feels like the apocalypse is here, anything is worth a shot.

The Stage Producer of the Year Ellie Keel Productions, and award-winning Atticist, return to ROUNDABOUT with a finalist play from The Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2023.

"A confident debut" (4* The Scotsman)