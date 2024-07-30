An Act of Grace: Canadian thriller at Edinburgh Fringe 2024
From the producers and writer of 2022's "Burn", comes a new play ready to set the fringe ablaze.
A contemporary psychological thriller that will make you ask: just how farw ould you go to protect your deepest secrets?
A wealthy widow invites a lawyer and financial advisor to her country home to help get her affairs in order. Her guests quickly discover that all is not what it seems - she knows things about them, things that will destroy them. The two are thrust into a high stakes game that if lost will cost them everything they hold dear.
Fresh from the Ottawa Little Theatre’s three-week run, the production team of An Act of Grace is gearing up to set Edinburgh alight with this examination of timeless themes: grief, power, and regret. The Carol Tambor Incentive Award winner Burn by Canadian playwright John Muggleton had audiences raving in 2022. Back for more, Muggleton’s 2nd script An Act of Grace is packed with snappy dialogue, suspense and a good dose of humour; yet another psychological puzzle to fuel your post-show conversations at the beer tent and on the walk home.
The Ottawa Little Theatre is pleased to be re-introducing playwright John Muggleton to international audiences. “Like J.B. Priestley in An Inspector Calls, and Anthony Shaffer in Sleuth, Muggleton understands the dramatic devices that can work in throwing an audience off balance” (Capital Critics Circle). An Act of Grace will have global appeal to lovers of contemporary edgy theatre and psychological games.
“Regrets are poison.”
An Act of Grace is running at theSpace @ Niddry Street (Venue 9) from August 2-24, 2024 (not 11) at 12:05pm (1hr). Tickets £12 / £9 concessions.
Comments
