Alison Larkin: Grief... A comedy

A funny, life-affirming show about love, loss and hope.

Alison found true love for the first time in her 50s with an Indian climate scientist who had also immigrated to the US. Then he died. But instead of wanting to hide under the bed and never come out again, something even more extraordinary happened. When Archbishop Desmond Tutu found out about it, he insisted she write this show, 'because it will bring hope.' Music by Gary Schreiner. For more details visit www.alisonlarkin.com.