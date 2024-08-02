Alison Larkin: Grief... A comedy
The English-American writer/comedian returns to the UK with the world premiere of this 'improbably funny, life-affirming, bright bauble of a piece' about love, loss and hope.
Alison found true love for the first time in her 50s with an Indian climate scientist who had also immigrated to the US. Then he died. But instead of wanting to hide under the bed and never come out again, something even more extraordinary happened. When Archbishop Desmond Tutu found out about it, he insisted she write this show, 'because it will bring hope.' Music by Gary Schreiner. For more details visit www.alisonlarkin.com.
'Alison Larkin is hugely entertaining... marvelously light-footed' The Times
'Engaging...deliciously comic' The Evening Standard
'Alison Larkin is a brilliant comic writer and performer' The New Yorker
'Hysterically funny bi-hemispheric comedienne' NBC TV
