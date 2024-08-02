3000 members of Rock Choir will perform live at Edinburgh Fringe over August!
What’s more, public demand for Rock Choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years that Rock Choir has received 3 Sell Out Laurels from the Fringe Society.
Each choir comprises of 60 singers who will perform a 45-minute set. Two different shows and choirs are featured every night to ensure that as many as possible have this unique opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience.
Audiences will experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by the original and pioneering contemporary choir of the UK. Songs will include pop and rock songs from the decades and from the current chart. From Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston. This will be a series of feel-good and energetic concerts with Rock Choir performing popular upbeat and emotional hit songs, promising the audience an exhilarating experience.
Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind offering an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name. With over 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, with its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit being a huge part of it's attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people’s well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.
