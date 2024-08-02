3000 members of Rock Choir will perform live at Edinburgh Fringe over August!

More than 40 choirs from up and down the country consisting of nearly 3000 Rock Choir Members are returning to the internationally-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with performances across the month of August at Space Triplex over 23 nights!

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, public demand for Rock Choir at the festival has been so strong over the past few years that Rock Choir has received 3 Sell Out Laurels from the Fringe Society.

Each choir comprises of 60 singers who will perform a 45-minute set. Two different shows and choirs are featured every night to ensure that as many as possible have this unique opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will experience a spectacular concert of uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs performed by the original and pioneering contemporary choir of the UK. Songs will include pop and rock songs from the decades and from the current chart. From Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston. This will be a series of feel-good and energetic concerts with Rock Choir performing popular upbeat and emotional hit songs, promising the audience an exhilarating experience.

Rock Choir Ed Fringe venue