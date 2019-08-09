Theatre review: The Last King of Porn, Greenside, Edinburgh

Italian writer-director Aleassandro Onorato has said: “I hope to see at least one person leaving the theatre during this show.”

The Last King of Porn, Greenside, Edinburgh * * *

In that case, he would have been disappointed when I attended as most of the audience sat rapt and slack-jawed, not quite believing what we were seeing. It wasn’t the sexual content – although that shouldn’t be completely dismissed – it was witnessing one plot twist crash into another like a demented Mexican telenovela.

“Freely inspired” by Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, Snuff, this tells the story of Randy Fierce (Alberto Baraghini) who’s filming a sex marathon over a day with 100 women. As physiologically improbable as this is it’s nothing to the secret motives the numbered women waiting to be serviced by Randy are hiding.

Many Fringe productions struggle with plot – this has enough for double it’s length. None of the cast are native English speakers but most – particularly Sara Dho who has a good monologue about how HD has ruined the business – do well.

It’s sleazy pulp trash – but leanly written trash played refreshingly seriously when it would have been easy to opt for camp. A real one-off and probably a cult waiting to happen.

Until 17 August

