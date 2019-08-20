Theatre Review: The Greatest Theatrical Event… Ever, Paradise in the Vault (Venue 29), Edinburgh

Roll up, roll up… for a reasonably entertaining oral history of the (fictional) Grand Carlysle Theatre and its diverse attractions as related by a trio of academics, each with different angles on its commercially and creatively underwhelming output.

**

Groan at the eccentric adaptations, scoff at the ill-fated musicals – the restaging of Titanic musical Unsinkable Love is as so-bad-it’s-good as you might imagine – and despair at the diva performers with delusions of talent.

Read more: Edinburgh Television Festival: Jerry Springer and Louis Theroux set to speak in Capital

The Grand Carlysle may be a relic of the American vaudeville tradition but the laughs of recognition from the fellow Fringe thesps in the audience confirm that some things never change in luvvie-land.

Until 25 August. Today 8:30pm

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's Fringe Coverage, subscribe here.

