Theatre review: TGIF, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh

With news that Friends is the top streaming show in the country a good twenty years after its heyday, it is not surprising that graduate theatre company Y-Axis might want a bit of that action

TGIF, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh *

But this snapshot of one rollercoaster evening in the life of four friends and two new partners is pretty thin gruel, where misunderstandings are spun out beyond credibility, revelations are not that revelatory and we are invited to laugh at a character simply because she cannot speak English. The raucous slapstick towards the end goes down well with the late night audience but cannot paper over the flimsy plot.

Until 24 August

