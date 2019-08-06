Theatre review: Superstar, Underbelly, Cowgate, Edinburgh

There's a worrying trend on the Fringe for autobiographical shows by people who's lives aren't very interesting.

Superstar, Underbelly Cowgate *

The most interesting thing about Nicola Wren is that her brother is a superstar; Chris Martin from Coldplay - and that's really not particularly interesting.

READ MORE: Top theatre picks - five of the best shows we've seen so far



So in a bid to assert her identity, Wren has penned this one-woman show that takes us from her conception through to childhood stage performances, her relationships with her siblings and acceptance into drama school and it really is insufferably dull.

Professionally - even slickly - performed but quite grindingly tedious. Her close friends and immediate family may enjoy it but there's really no reason for anyone else to endure this.

RORY FORD

Until 25 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festivals coverage, subscribe here