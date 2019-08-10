Theatre review: Solitary, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

In a solitary confinement cell, a male prisoner’s day becomes a numbing routine from bed to exercise to toilet (to urinate or masturbate) to the only human contact of the day; the ever-changing series of uninterested or disdainful guards who slump by, pausing only to slam the day’s gruel into the tray on the door.

Solitary, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh * * *

In the hands of New York City’s Dutch Kills Theater Company, the cloying, claustrophobic timetabling of this day becomes something more than an illustrative piece of mimed physical theatre. Performed by Duane Cooper, the erosion of the prisoner’s mental state becomes tangible; first as he acts out talking back and being roughed up by the quartet of guards as his cell is turned over, and then as the psychological violence of his situation plays out inside his own mind.

READ MORE: 5 of the best theatre shows so far at the Edinburgh festivals



There’s a quite striking scene where the guards pass a length of rope through their hands twice and stand at each corner of the cell, creating four swimming ‘walls’ which fluctuate with the prisoner’s declining mental state, as he hallucinates and thoughts of suicide emerge. Upon his release the rope is left coiled around his body, representing the mental scars left with him by an inadequate prison system. That this profound story is told entirely through movement and gesture is an impressive achievement.

Until 24 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​