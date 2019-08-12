Theatre review: Roots, Church Hill Theatre, Edinburgh

The company known as 1927 are famed for levels of theatrical artistry that are simply dazzling, in both positive and negative senses of the word.

Roots, Church Hill Theatre * * * *

Founded in 2005 by co-directors Suzanne Andrade and Paul Barritt – and immediately hailed as stars of the Edinburgh Fringe – the company known as 1927 are famed for levels of theatrical artistry that are simply dazzling, in both positive and negative senses of the word.

On one hand, the level of visual ingenuity and invention they bring to the stage is unique.

In their new show Roots – receiving its European premiere in Edinburgh this year – they offer a dozen of what they call “folk jokes, tales and anecdotes”, all beautifully wrapped into a 65-minute performance. The company always remain true to the same early 20th century silent-film aesthetic, combined with a touch of Berlin cabaret and European folk tale; the show introduces itself with 20’s style film titles, the live performers are in white face, the musicians accompany the show on traditional concert-party instruments.

Yet every one of the tales – each told in voice-over by a family member of one of the artists – creates its own vivid world of visual imagery, from the black-and-white cartoonery of

the opening tale about a cat that eats the world, through the fabulous orange-and-yellow graphics of a strange tale about snakes mating in the desert, to the wood-cut folk style of the final story, about a brother and sister who try to abandon their old mother, but find themselves literally rooted to the spot.

The downside of all this, of course, is that the dazzle of the company’s visual brilliance tends to trump any discussion of what it’s all for, beyond creating a slightly repetitive nostalgia for a certain time and place in our cultural history.

Yet the cleverness and beauty of the imagery remains infinitely alluring, for audiences the world over; a feast of strange

and magnificent design linked to stories whose sometimes chilling implications are never shirked or censored, but are presented in such a beguilingly ironic style that we are never tempted to consider them too seriously.

JOYCE MCMILLAN

Until 25 August

