Theatre review: Pops, Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh

On a minimal set that hints at a comfortless living room, Dad is watching telly.

Pops, Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh * * *

He likes, oddly, to watch Masterchef while also listening to old-fashioned rock and roll on his ancient cassette player. His daughter arrives, in desperate need of a few months’ shelter at home after a crisis in her own life. He’s expecting her, but barely lifts his eyes from the screen, and turns the music up.

This is the opening of Charlotte Josephine’s latest play Pops, performed with impressive emotional courage and intensity by Nigel Barrett and Sophie Melville, in the tiny basement theatre at Assembly Roxy. In the end, the play never quite focuses down on the subject of addiction, which is supposed to be at its core. The father’s alcoholism is exposed, the daughter’s problems only hinted at; and the play rises to a climax of explosive dance and hysteria that hardly seems earned.

What we do feel, though, in quieter moments, is the strange alternation of absolute estrangement and absolute intimacy that characterises so many family relationships in our time. When this father and daughter sit together sipping tea, and damning the Tories for the impact of austerity on their lives, they seem almost like two faces of the same person; but when they try to discuss their problems, they are often, and slightly repetitively, worlds apart.

Until 25 August

