Theatre review: Pan Breid, theSpace on the Mile, Edinburgh

A range of performances that run the gamut from diffident to the insistently over-emphatic speckle this Central Belters production but can’t rescue a blunt script.

Pan Bried, theSpace on the Mile, Edinburgh **

A series of vignettes set around the local cemetery in the town of “Pishy Wishy” in North Lanarkshire, playwright Keighley Bell seems to have learned drama from watching old episodes of Still Game – and, even then, wasn’t a great student. The characters are decently sketched but there are no funny lines – at all – unless you’re particularly tickled by references to dog turds.

It’s effectively staged by Lisa McDonald but it’s hard not to feel that it – much like the folk hanging around the cemetery – is just wasting time.

RORY FORD

Until 10 August

