Theatre review: Naughty Boy, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

Actor Eddy Brimson admits at the end of this gritty one-man piece that it’s been a new experience for him, an experiment in writing.

Naughty Boy, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * *

In which case, it’s a flawed but not unsuccessful one, with the feeling of a work-in-progress which could become something deeper and truer in its portrait of Joe, a man whose obsession with violence lies somewhere between the nurture of his environment and the nature of his enjoying it just too much. The character and his arc feel underdeveloped, yet at the core of this study in toxic masculinity, Brimson is onto something.

Until 26 August

David Pollok

