Theatre review: Murder on the Dancefloor, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Through an imaginative, fast-flowing combination of dance and storytelling, this young company tackle the housing crisis through the tale of a family in a world where the older generation have all of the property power and no desire to hand it back.

Murder on the Dancefloor, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * *

The cast are strong and the movement fluid, but the physical theatre at times gets in the way of a deeper exploration of the young characters and the issues they face, with the story of a brother and sister, both still living at home, slowly swept away in a sea of free-flowing bodies.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



While the title of the show is referenced at the start, through an opening number to Sophie Ellis Bextor’s 2001 hit, the piece spends a lot of time exploring a wide-reaching web of supporting characters, who each have their own property-related dramas. The focus becomes increasingly fuzzy as a result, despite solid performances from the cast, who work well together, to portray both a home and the wider world outside through a simple, minimalistic set. A sharper exploration of this topical subject would create more dramatic impact, but the company have a distinctive, appealing style that keeps things moving elsewhere.

Until 26 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​