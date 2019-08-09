Theatre review: Mark Can’t Rap, PBH’s Free Fringe, Edinburgh

Former English teacher Mark Grist found fleeting fame, including mentions on Channel 4 news and in the Daily Mail, with a viral Youtube clip of him in a rap grapple with one of his former pupils.

Mark Can’t Rap, PBH’s Free Fringe @ Banshee Labyrinth (Venue 156) * * *

Grist certainly makes an incongruous rapper – but then this Unst-born, Peterborough-based poet wouldn’t describe himself as a rapper at all.

However, he is determined to convert his love of hip-hop and the discipline, metre and language of rap into at least a passing ability, and he shares his dedicated efforts to produce a mixtape over this amiable and at times amateurish hour, where the rhymes are sometimes tortuous and the tech occasionally fails him.

The ineffably polite Grist has a shy, sincere charm which sustains him through the haphazard trajectory of the show, in which he canvases advice from experienced players on the rap battle scene, get the audience’s rhyming skills flowing and ultimately finds a way to be true to his middle class, mid-life crisis voice while accessing elements of personal adversity to give his music a teeny tiny touch of edginess.

Until 18 August

