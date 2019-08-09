Theatre review: Manifesting Mrs Marx, Paradise in Augustine’s, Edinburgh

Welcome to a verbose self-help seminar. No, wait; it’s a mime show about the etiquette of language.

Manifesting Mrs Marx, Paradise in Augustine’s – The Snug (Venue 152) * *

But now the actor is introducing herself as Karl Marx’s wife. Or child. Writer/performer Clara Francesca’s alternative history of Jenny Marx blends voiceover, movement, audience interaction, props as metaphor and glam rock make-up to highlight the untold stories of the women behind the celebrated men.

And if by the end of its fifty minutes we are not hugely the wiser for her various modes of storytelling, there is still a shared sadness at the fate of Jenny and three of her children and their place in – or out – of history.

Until 17 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here.​

