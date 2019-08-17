Theatre review: Mallets, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh

Croquet is not a game, it’s a declaration of war, as any aficionado knows, and Mallets came with a 16+ advisory warning.
Mallets, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh * *
Sadly, this is mostly down to puns about shafts.
Retiree Sam is fiddling with his perfect lawn, swigging gin and Pimm’s, while his long-suffering spouse Philippa dreams of breeding moles. He fumes as they await a foursome with friends, but mysteriously only Kate shows up, firmly alone.
Mallets has the odd competent crack, tries its luck with a love triangle but struggles to persuade – students might pause before trying to play retirees. The great croquet play has yet to be written.
Until 24 August.
For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here