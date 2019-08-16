Theatre review: Listen, You Can Hear the Sound of No Hands Clapping, theSpace, Edinburgh

Playwright Melanie Noa Jehan’s self-described “avant-garde history play” is unusual in its concept, although tepid in execution.

Listen, You Can Hear the Sound of No Hands Clapping, theSpace on North Bridge (Venue 36) * *

The six-piece ensemble are all capable actors to a varying degree of quality, yet it’s in the overbearing literary aspect of the play that it falls down.

Supposedly in the service of a work about “intertextuality and identity”, six disparate characters (including Homer, Christopher Marlowe, Henry VIII’s wife Katherine Parr and analogues of Pinter and Picasso) find themselves coming together amid a scenario inspired by Paradise Lost.

With a first-class playwright and some world-class actors, it might have worked; but in this case, it feels like all involved have chosen a character to bring to the Fringe, and have tried to shoehorn them into a single play.

Until 24 August (not 18).