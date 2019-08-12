Theatre review: Level Up, theSpace, Edinburgh

To describe Lee Sutton’s new play as “inspired by” China’s Social Credit Scheme would be to do a serious disservice to oppressive totalitarian regimes.

Level Up, theSpace, Edinburgh *

This is the most thinly imagined near-future dystopia of recent memory. Jimmy and Natasha want to get married but “the council” think otherwise as he is a “C” while Natasha is an “A”.

Although the cast is culled from acting students at Edinburgh’s Napier and Queen Margaret universities, the performances run the gamut from no better than they have to be to borderline embarrassing.

Clumsily staged, poorly written and flatly lit; everyone involved with this dud should have five MeowMeowBeenz deducted immediately.

Until 24 August.

