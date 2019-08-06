Theatre review: Illegal, Underbelly, Cowgate, Edinburgh

What risks are you prepared to run to live in another country?

Illegal, Underbelly, Cowgate, Edinburgh ***

This is the central question of Jessica Phillippi’s two-hander, which interweaves the stories of Meg (Phillippi), an American trying to stay in Scotland to become a theatre-maker, and Padri (Elena Larios), a Guatamalan trying to cross into Trump’s USA.

We see two young women trying to negotiate the familiar territory of relationships, work and family against the backdrop of hostile borders and endless paperwork. However, it would be inadvisable to push the comparison too far: while Padri - whose story is based on that of a young woman shot in 2018 by US border guards - ultimately risks her life, Meg, though equally clear about where her opportunities lie, is not risking quite so much.

Driven more by subject than story, and with a poem-text which occasionally trips over its rhymes, Illegal nonetheless brings to light issues of relevance. Who knew that creatives have it harder than most when it comes to immigration, needing to prove “exceptional talent”? Or that even marriage is no longer a solution, now requiring a minimum level of income or savings? While the central contention, that “illegals” are no different from “us”, is not rocket science, it remains a point worth making in an increasingly hostile world.

SUSAN MANSFIELD

Until 25 August