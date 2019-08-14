Theatre review: If Mouth Could Speak, ZOO Playground, Edinburgh

A commanding performance by Romanian poet and playwright, Timotei Cobeanu really helps sell this poetic monologue about a young immigrant troubled by suicidal thoughts.

If Mouth Could Speak, ZOO Playground, Edinburgh * * *

As Danny wanders the streets of Peckham at midnight his brain flashes back and forth between ecstasy and despair, lucidity and a form of super-sanity where he imagines London has a voice and takes part in a fevered conversation. It’s a heady composition but leavened by Cobeanu’s instincts as a performer. His piece is not without humour and you can sense his surprise and delight when a passage elicits an unexpected laugh and he’s not above leaning into it. His text may be immutable but his performance is not.

READ MORE: 6 Fringe First winners from week one



It’s lyrically dense stuff – and sensibly short at 35 minutes. While the subject matter may be abstract, it’s grounded with a remarkable technical presentation by arts collective Sense Assembly. It’s enhanced by an impressive 3D soundscape by director and composer Michael Crean that mixes clubby electronica, jazz compositions and sound effects that, combined with inventive lighting, evoke a night-time cityscape. It’s an almost obsessively detailed piece and an impressive Fringe debut for Cobeanu. What he chooses to do next should prove interesting.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​