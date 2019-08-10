Theatre review: Fudge, Gilded Balloon - Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

Charlie, Ben and Sophie are flatmates. Two gay men and a woman, they watch rubbish television together, drink, party and look out for each other.

Fudge, Gilded Balloon - Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * * * *

The action takes place on the night of Ben’s leaving do. He is moving out and on the verge of a proper committed relationship. Meanwhile Charlie, who has declared himself celibate, has conflicted feelings about his friend moving on.

Limerence Productions theatre company was created by Hallam Breen and Phoebe Simmons, two university friends. They wanted to bring to the stage stories which reflected the real lives of their contemporaries. Ned Costello as Ben is convincing as a sophisticated, fashionable, and outgoing gay man, while Jonas Moore as Charlie is clearly troubled by something and seems less sure of his identity. Rosanna Hitchen as Sophie is perfectly pitched as a sympathetic friend, who is not afraid to wade in and tell her two buddies exactly what she thinks.

The three flatmates are happy to talk about drugs, bad relationships and sexual diseases – but beneath this easy intimacy there’s an emotional storm brewing.

In the course of the evening’s celebration the tension between Ben and Charlie becomes almost unbearable. But we are kept guessing until the end about how things are going to work out.

The writing by Hallam Breen and Phoebe Simmonds is frank, funny, and perceptive, and the characters likeable, believable, and true to life. There are no easy answers, no clichés – just an honest look at the reality of love and friendship for the Tinder and Grindr generation.

Until 26 August.

