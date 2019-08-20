Theatre review: Cicada 3301, Underbelly - Bristo Square, Edinburgh

A fictional play based on a real-life story, this new work by Cambridge University Fishbowl Theatre imagines four brilliant young computer and mathematics talents who come together to try and solve one of the most impregnable mysteries of the digital age.

Cicada 3301, Underbelly - Bristo Square, Edinburgh * * *

Cicada 3301 was a mysterious group which began posting fiendishly difficult, mathematics-based scavenger hunt clues on internet sites such as Reddit in the early 2010s; although some of these clues were apparently solved, the group were never identified, leading to speculation and conspiracy theorising across the internet that they might be, for example, hackers, a cult or a government agency.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



Co-directed by Issy Snape and Aaron Kilercioglu, the four onstage players here – Bilel Hasna, Georgia Vyvyan, Beth Hindhaugh and Milo Callaghan – have devised the piece themselves, which means there isn’t quite the same urgency of plot and character development as there might have been with a single, guiding narrative voice. Yet the sense of a group dynamic is impressive, with a combination of obsession and wonder playing out amid some lovely scenes, for example a fumbling in the dark wearing head torches as they navigate the Dark Web, or in patchy Skype conversations conducted by tin cans on strings.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​