Theatre review: Churn, Greenside @ Nicholson Square, Edinburgh

There’s a brave performance from US writer-performer Gavin Whitt in this solo show about a boy, Shane, trying to deal with the death of his sister but it’s an unengaging struggle to watch.

Churn, Greenside @ Nicholson Square, Edinburgh *

Even though it’s structured around the seven stages of grief it’s very hard to see any progression in Shane’s process as he works through his emotions with the help of an imaginary friend.

Whitt is a decent performer but his script asks too much of him, such as a long, blank-faced, screaming birth sequence which also proves demanding in other respects for the audience.

Until 24 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​