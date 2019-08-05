Theatre review: Checkpoint, Paradise in The Vault, Edinburgh

Solid work from the cast can't redeem this horrendously overextended satire by Saito Hawkins about border controls.

Checkpoint, Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29) **

Roman (Matt Gras) is apprehended try to sneak a trunk through a military checkpoint in an unnamed country. Interrogated - at undue length - by his captors (Kieran Boon and Ashley Shiers), sub-Pinteresque wordplay is employed and power structures are reversed to no great effect. Ruthlessly rewritten and edited down to 15 minutes, this could work - you can see what Hawkins is aiming for here but the abject lack of pace and stodgy dialogue are crippling. The cast do their best to hold your attention but they're not miracle workers.

RORY FORD

Until 17 August

