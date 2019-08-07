Theatre review: Brandi Alexander, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre

There’s a fatal flaw in American writer-performer Tatiana Pavela’s dark one-woman stand-up drama: none of the jokes land.

Brandi Alexander, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre **

Set in a comedy club in 1987, Brandi Alexander is opening for another comedian after a career hiatus. The comedian in question happens to be her rapist. “You’re either a punchline or a punchbag,” observes Brandi which is the closest she gets to a decent line.

Her material never resembles anything even a mediocre comic would workshop and she compensates by portraying a bruised female sexuality which never convinces so the gear-change from cringing comedy to drama isn’t the gut punch it should be. The fact that you never buy Brandi as a real person blunts any impact.

RORY FORD

Until 25 August

