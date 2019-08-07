Theatre Review: Boulder, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

It’s the kind of show where you see the intricate set and think ‘Arts Council funding'

Boulder, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh **

A small puppet man pushes a boulder up a hill. It rolls down. Again. And again. But he keeps going, to the sound of wistful, whimsical songs, pleasantly sung by performer/composer Avi Simmons, accompanied by a cello.

The theme of persevering against life’s struggles is a potentially powerful one, but it’s a shame some of the budget didn’t go on a writer to develop it into an hour-long show. The musicians, puppeteers and designer are skilled, but struggle to fill the space left by insufficient story.

Until 17 August