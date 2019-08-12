Theatre review: (Ab)solution, Greenside@Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

There’s some great fun for fans of what Nicolas Cage terms “mega acting” in this thuddingly overwrought bonanza of Catholic guilt by Helen Ackrill.

(Ab)solution, Greenside@Infirmary Street, Edinburgh * *

Three brothers go to confession in a bid to absolve themselves of their sins – many of them hurting the same woman, Fiona (Hollie Wade).

Sex addiction, repressed homosexuality, drugs, gambling – all human life is here which gives the lads plenty of excuses to indulge in tremulous voices, shaky hands and LOTS AND LOTS OF SHOUTING.

It’s like Pedro Almodovar directing a bonkers episode of Coronation Street but none of the laughs are intentional. Wade does well to keep a straight face throughout, however, and at least it’s never dull.

Until 24 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​

