Theatre: If You're Feeling Sinister: A Play With Songs, Gilded Balloon - Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

Writer Eve Nicol is a passionate music buff.

If You're Feeling Sinister: A Play With Songs, Gilded Balloon - Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * * *

Her previous Fringe hit, One Life Stand, used the music of Honeyblood as a backdrop, but she goes further with a new piece inspired by Belle & Sebastian’s album of the same name, extrapolating a storyline from Stuart Murdoch’s evocative lyrics celebrating her hometown of Glasgow,.

If You’re Feeling Sinister sketches out a May to December relationship between Boss and Kid who come together and pull apart around the theft of an iconic painting, while Belle & Sebastian’s music appears as incidental instrumentals, or sung over backing tracks which are no substitute for the energy of gig theatre.

READ MORE: 10 top-rated theatre and dance shows returning to Edinburgh in 2019



Instead, there is more pace in the to and fro of the dialogue or when performers Sarah Swire and Alan McHugh accompany themselves on acoustic guitar, when the gloriously melodic likes of Seeing Other People and Like Dylan in the Movies – a song originally about being chased through Kelvingrove Park, repurposed as the hatching of an escape plan – emerge as far smarter than your average musical theatre number.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here