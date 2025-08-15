Returning to his spoken word, storytelling and performance art roots, Jonny Woo’s Suburbia is his most personal show yet. Here’s what he had to say when we chatted with him.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

I think you get a full taste of what a show at the Fringe can offer. I didn’t aim to make a ‘Fringe’ style show if you like but I think what I’m bringing has a lot to offer. Some drag, some burlesque, comedy, storytelling, a bit of audience participation, vulnerability, nudity and copious drug references. I’d see that show.

I’ve curated some great music in the show that will get your hands in the air, literally. Seriously, I hope people think I’ve brought a heartfelt show; a story that resonates with people from many backgrounds and ages. In a way, it’s a coming-of-age story.

It’s mine, of a young gay man negotiating identity, drugs, HIV and high heels, but we’ve all left home and found a journey for ourselves which is informed by our desires but also people we meet during our formative years. I’m not saying the show is for everyone, but I think it’s a show which has a certain universality that many people can relate to. It’s a roller-coaster of a show; so if you love roller-coasters, come!

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

I’m really good at singing in French.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

It’s not the biggest as I have several points of inspiration, but a collection of wonderful dresses that I was gifted from a friend of a friend, which originally belonged to an unknown transvestite was truly inspirational. I talk about it during the show, so come along for more details, but it was a carload of gorgeous gowns, babydoll negligees and chiffon dresses. There are a whole load of queers of varying ages running around East London in ridiculous frocks courtesy of a mystery drag donor. And now Scotland gets to share in the delight.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Betty Grumble is in town. I love her. Katy Baird’s show Get Off looks right up my drug-addled alley. Can’t wait. Jayde Adams is up with a new theatre piece on August 2 for one night only. Must see!

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I love watching people on YouTube talk about handbags. I’m weaning myself off them and onto more topical podcasts, but most stuff online at the moment is pretty bleak. A chat about the latest LV handbag soothes my tired brain. I’m looking forward to being enriched by Fringe.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

OMG, it was in 2007, when I came with International Woman of Mr E, and I was getting to know the Soho Theatre crew. They had one of their legendary flat parties and, obviously, we – or I – got seriously hammered. Well, it was the day off the next day, so I got particularly liberal with the booze and threw up. When I looked in the mirror, my whole face had spasmed and contorted. Like weirdly properly. It didn’t go back to normal for over a week. I threw up my face down the toilet.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

The bar at the Voodoo Rooms. I love it, it’s gorgeous, and a non-alcoholic Mojito would be gorgeous.